Music festivals are back! Here’s what’s happening in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Clouds will quickly increase throughout the day and there is the risk of seeing some late day thunderstorms and the best time frame from those storms is from 2:00 p.m. Through about 10:00 p.m. These storms will be scattered so not everyone will see them and the main threats will be some quick heavy downpours and maybe a few storms could have some gusty winds. Our high temperatures today will top out in the lower 80s.

Any showers and thunderstorms will come to an end early tonight and then our clouds will stay with us throughout the overnight and it will be mild with lows around 60.