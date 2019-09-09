NASA interns remix Ariana Grande song to promote mission to the moon

(CNN) — NASA is hoping a little star power will help get young people excited about space.

Interns at NASA’s Johnson Space Center channeled pop star Ariana Grande, remixing her song “NASA” and making it their own.

They even shot a music video.

Grande’s song is about a woman who needs some space from her boyfriend, using literal space and other astronomical events to make the point.

The interns switched up the lyrics to share excitement for the Artemis Lunar Exploration Program, NASA’s plan to get American back on the moon by 2024.

According to the space agency, the “educational parody” is part of a volunteer outreach project.