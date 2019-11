(CNN)– Monday is the day to watch Mercury glide across the sun. The rare event is called a ‘transit.’ It only happens about 13 times per century and the next one isn’t set to happen again until 2032.

This Monday, Mercury will look like a tiny black dot on the sun starting at 7:35a.m. ET. Its full path across the sun will take 5.5 hours. People will need binoculars or a telescope. Don’t look directly at the sun, you could damage your eyes.