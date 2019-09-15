NASCAR rejects ads from several gun companies

(KXAN) — Nascar is making a change in what it considers to be acceptable advertising.

Over the summer the racing organization reportedly rejected ads from several gun companies looking for a spot in its souvenir programs.

Nascar has not commented on the rejections but National Event Publications (NEP) who sell ad space for NASCAR sent out an email to some of those gun companies.

It informed them that NASCAR was no longer taking ads that depict assault-style rifles or sniper rifles.

NEP called the move “a gradual shift in NASCAR’s position on guns.”