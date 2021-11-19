Nation responds to Rittenhouse acquittal

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, looks over to his attorneys as the jury is dismissed for the day during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

KENOSHA, Wa. (WRIC) — The parents of Anthony Huber, one of the people shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, expressed their heartbreak after a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and four other charges in connection to the shootings.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, he also maimed Gaige Grosskreutz. All of this took place during a protest in Kenosha, Washington in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.

On Friday, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety after he plead self-defense.

Karen Bloom and John Huber released a statement following the court’s decision saying that the ruling brought no justice for their son Anthony Huber or the other victims. His parents had elected to not attend the trial in person, saying it was too difficult to rewatch the video of their son’s death.

“Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son. It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street. We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system,” Bloom and Huber said in the statement.

They said their son will “have his day in court” and they are continuing to fight for accountability.

The parents claim that Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha to participate in racist and violent plans made by militia members.

“He menaced fellow citizens in the street,” Bloom and Huber stated.

Anthony Huber’s parents ended their statement saying they loved their son and see him as a hero who sacrificed himself trying to protect innocent civilians.

Ben Crump, a well-known civil rights and person injury attorney who has represented cases such as Trayvon Martin and George Floyd, said Rittenhouse’s acquittal shows “yet another example of the two justice systems at work in America.”

Crump who works particularly with cases of police brutality said that the delayed arrest and eventual acquittal of the Illinois teen has shown “the profound cracks in our justice system.”

“If we were talking about a Black man, the conversation and outcome would be starkly different,” Crump said.

President Joe Biden said the verdict left him feeling “angry and concerned.” However, the president said he accepts the jury’s decision and wants to see healing and unity moving forward.

“I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law,” Biden said. “Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy.”

According to the Associated Press, throughout the trial some Americans on the right have seen Rittenhouse as a hero who exercised his Second Amendment gun rights and attempted to stop “lawlessness.” Following the incident then-President Donald Trump said Rittenhouse had been violently attacked.

The legal defense fund for Rittenhouse quickly raised millions of dollars after the shootings.

Conservative Virginia senator Amanda Chase tweeted following the acquittal that all citizens have “the right to self defense.”

ABC News reported that Rittenhouse’s defense attorney Mark Richards said the 18-year-old felt a “huge sense of relief” saying he “wishes none of this ever happened.”

“He has to get on with his life the best he can. I think eventually some anonymity will come back to it,” Richards said. “He’s had 24 hours security since this happened.”