National Wear Red Day on Friday – Raising awareness of cardiovascular disease in woman

(WATE) – This Friday is National Wear Red Day, an event that aims to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease among women.
We caught up with Beverly Miller, executive director of the American Heart Association, and Dr. Malcom Foster, a cardiologist with Tennova Healthcare.
Why is raising awareness of cardiovascular disease so important?
It brings awareness to women’s number one health threat: cardiovascular disease.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Woman movement urges women to take action to reduce their personal risk for cardiovascular disease.
Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.
What can we do this Friday?
- Wear red on National Wear Red Day, Feb. 7, to raise awareness. The Red Dress Pin and other apparel are available at shopheart.org.
- Make a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at wearredyday.org.
- CVS Health is the national sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement and will be offering no-cost heart-health screenings at Minute Clinic locations nationwide every Thursday in February.
- Find out how young your heart is by taking Tennova Healthcare’s free five-minute health assessment at tennovahearthealth.com.
- Sign up to participate in the lifesaving clinical trial research through the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s Project Baseline: Research Goes Red initiative.
- Join the conversation by using #WearRedAndGive and #KnoxGoRed on social media.