In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Feeling lucky? If so, you may want to grab a Mega Millions ticket for tonight’s drawing.

Having gathered steam after the last jackpot was claimed on July 29, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached $445 million.

This will be the twelfth largest Mega Millions jackpot since the game began in 2002 and has an estimated lump sum cash value of $226 million.

The next drawing will take place tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 11 p.m. Tickets can be bought in-store and online.