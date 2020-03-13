NBA rookie Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans Pelicans arena workers for 30 days

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(KHON) — With the NBA suspending operations, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson pledged to cover the salaries of workers at the Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans home arena, for the next 30 days.

In an Instagram post, the 19-year-old cited how much he cares for the city of New Orleans despite only living there since last June.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that it was suspending play due to COVID-19 concerns. On Thursday, league commissioner Adam Silver said the suspension would last at least 30 days.

Williamson’s pledge comes a day after Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers pledged $100,000 to the workers of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home arena of the Cavaliers.

