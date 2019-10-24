NC family celebrating Christmas early after baby given days to live

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is coming early for a North Carolina family facing a terrible tragedy.

After battling cancer for 14 months, Mark and Laura were just told their baby Odin only has days to live.

They’ve decided to make Odin’s last few days on earth as special as possible and celebrate Christmas this weekend. Their friends have just launched a GoFundMe to make it possible.

Odin has been battling Hepatoblastoma, according to his family.

“He has been using every bit of strength he has and has truly been a courageous little Viking. In the past few weeks, this wonderful family and beautiful little boy have had many, many trials and tribulations,” the GoFundMe description says.

Odin’s family says he was on the way to being cancer-free, but was recently told that a tumor was found in his brain the size of a baseball. The tumor began to bleed and as a result, doctors have now given him anywhere from a few weeks to a few days to live.

Now, the family will celebrate Christmas in Odin’s honor to give the boy another reason to fight on.

To donate to the cause, click here.