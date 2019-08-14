NC woman tried to take child from mom’s arms at park, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a woman was arrested after she tried to take a child from their mother Friday.

According to an Asheville police news release, officers were called to Pack Square Park following a report of an attempted kidnapping.

When they arrived on-scene, they were told that Shannon Adams had tried to take a child from a mother’s arms. Adams also assaulted the mother and father of the child while the pair struggled to hold on to their child, police said.

Witnesses stepped in and helped the parents, police said.

Adams, 42, of Asheville was arrested just after 7 p.m. Friday for two counts of simple assault, as well as an additional charge of assault on a child under 12.

According to the news release, a magistrate did not find enough evidence to support a charge of kidnapping against Adams.