Need to get around with your pooch? Try Uber Pets

(CNN) – Uber is offering a new feature for people who want to take a ride with pets.

The pilot program is called “Uber Pets.”

Uber says riders who use the feature can bring any household pet with you on the trip.

There is a surcharge for the service, anywhere from $3 to $5. Drivers can opt-in and out of the feature.

Uber says this is only for non-service animals.

Riders will not be charged for having a service animal.

The feature kicks off on October 16, but for now it is only being offered in a little more than half dozen cities.