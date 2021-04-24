Need to get rid of unwanted medications safely?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Saturday was “National Drug Take-Back Day” and all over the tri-state area police departments and other organizations made it as convenient as possible to do just that.

After tough COVID-19 restrictions limited access last year. this year became a drive-through event in many locations. All over the tri-state, booths were set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone to drop off their unused medications, then drive away.

In Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office saw a steady stream of people all day for the event.

It’s been a steady flow. It’s like anything else they’ll be three or four and it will stop for a little bit and it’ll be three or four more. Blaine Duduit, Scioto County Chief Deputy

Busy morning for #NationalDrugTakeBackDay!

There's still time! Visit any of the locations below before 2 pm to get rid of any prescriptions:



Scioto County Sheriff's Office

Walgreens 4th Avenue and Drug Emporium at the Huntington Mall

Family Pharmacy at Kings Daughters in Ashland

For those living on the other side of the river, there were several locations in Ashland, Kentucky. The King’s Daughters Medical Center, with help from the Ashland Police Department (APD), set up outside the Family Pharmacy Center.

APD also held their own “drive-thru” event in their pull-through garage located off of their station downtown. On any other day, the prescriptions would have to be brought into the department, but for today, convenience was key.

They’re more comfortable and it’s easier because they can just drive through, they don’t have to get out of their car. David Cannoy, APD Evidence Clerk

Those participating in today’s event say it was not only about convenience but also about keeping these substances out of the wrong hands.



Drug take-back events brought in buckets and boxes full of controlled substances. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Marshall University School of Pharmacy student Elijah Piatt was outside the Walgreens in Huntington where they collected more than 80 pounds of unwanted prescriptions. Piatt says this event helps keep these controlled substances off “the streets.”

A police officer was present at each event to make sure the medications were taken back to their stations.

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can still take your unwanted drugs to local police departments and they will dispose of them properly.