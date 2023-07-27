RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Reserve has just announced a long-awaited update to America’s banking system.

A new service called ‘FedNow’ allows people to send and receive money in seconds, 24/7.

Money transfer apps like Zelle or Venmo are well-known, but FedNow operates differently Instead of dealing with a third-party app, FedNow allows consumers to transfer through their banks — and the money will transfer between accounts instantly.

The Federal Reserve launched ‘FedNow’ last week, but this project has been in the works since 2019. Many countries around the world already had this sort of service.

FedNow offers instant payment services for banks and credit unions to transfer money for their customers.

It will be up to your bank to adopt the service and make it available to customers, but sending and receiving money instantly is a game changer.

For example, if you forgot to pay your rent until the last minute, that money could be sent instantly — even after business hours, without incurring any late fees. Or, if your employer chose to pay through FedNow, paychecks could clear in seconds rather than days.

While FedNow is officially live, officials said it might take months or years before the majority of customers can use the service — it all depends on your bank. Only a small number of banks across the country have adopted FedNow at the time of reporting.

The current list of banks using this service can be found here, though that list is expected to grow.