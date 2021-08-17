New Girl Scout Cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ coming for 2021-2022 cookie season

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Girl Scouts will be kicking off the 2021-2022 cookie season with a new cookie.

Girl Scouts nationwide are debuting Adventurefuls this cookie season, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Cookie season kicks off on January 7, 2022.

The new flavor will be offered across the country, alongside Thin Mints, Samoas, Toast-Yay!, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Girl Scout S’mores.

The Girl Scouts website is counting down to the debut of Adventurefuls, with 146 days left until the release.

Click here for the complete Girl Scout cookie lineup for the 2021-2022 season.