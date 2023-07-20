CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re missing the Grimace shake, McDonald’s is bringing a new sweet treat that you can try in August.

Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry (Image from McDonald’s Menu Spotter)

McDonald’s announced on Menu Spotter that the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry will be available at participating stores across the United States on Aug. 9.

The new flavor will include “creamy vanilla soft serve and blended with crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces,” according to the Menu Spotter.

The new flavor will be available for a limited time, or while supplies last, alongside the classic M&M and Oreo McFlurries.

The Menu Spotter tease, which was released on Wednesday, did not say how many stores would be participating, just that it would be offered at “participating McDonald’s locations nationwide.”

This new sweet treat comes as the fast food chain continues to test limited-time products in 2023. Back in March, McDonald’s offered a springy Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry; in the month of June, fast food goers could get the Grimace Birthday Meal & Shake; and in June, it announced that guests would have the option to make its quarter pounder offerings spicy with the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.