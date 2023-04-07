FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating after officers in the northwestern New Mexico city of Farmington shot and killed a man after responding to the wrong address Wednesday night, police say.

New Mexico State Police said Farmington officers responded to a domestic violence call around 11:30 p.m. The address they were supposed to go to was 5308 Valley View Avenue. However, police accidentally showed up at 5305 Valley View Avenue.

Police announced their presence, but there was no answer, so they asked dispatch to tell the caller to come to the front door. The homeowner, Robert Dotson, 52, allegedly came to the front door with a handgun. An officer, or possibly more than one (the details have yet to be determined) fired at least one shot at Dotson, officials said.

Authorities claimed Dotson’s wife, also armed, fired from the doorway of the home. Officers fired back in response. At that time, she noticed the people outside were cops, so she put the gun down and complied, State Police said.

Robert Dotson died after the shooting. His wife was not charged with any crimes.

“What I will tell you, as the chief, is that this is an extremely traumatic event, and that I am just heartbroken by the circumstances surrounding this,” Farmington Police Chief Hebbe said in a recorded statement. “This ending was just unbelievably tragic, I’m extremely sorry that we are in this position.”

NMSP said no officers were injured, and they are still investigating the incident.

Hebbe said he expects to release body camera videos within a week.