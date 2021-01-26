New River Gorge in West Virginia becomes a National Park

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Back in December 2020 the New River Gorge National River was re-designated as a National Park. The change is something that almost everyone in the state is excited about.

Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Jina Belcher said with the ups and downs the tourism industry faced throughout the pandemic, this is a huge deal for the state.

“We recognize it as a really exciting opportunity to recruit the outdoor industry and grow the outdoor industry across the four county territory not only with the tourism assets but also potential new businesses and job creation,” Belcher said.

The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve spans through Fayette, Raleigh and Summers Counties.