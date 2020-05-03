New York community celebrates cancer patient’s sweet sixteen

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Last month, Jackie Jasiewicz was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. On Sunday the community celebrated her sweet sixteen in a very special way.

The community of Niskayuna and the Verdoy Fire Department coordinated a car parade in honor of Jackie’s birthday. Members of the community say they wanted to celebrate her and provide her with the hope and spirit needed to continue her treatments.

During the pandemic, Jackie has been through two surgeries and two long hospitalizations. She has started treatments at The Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders in Albany. Her father Tom thought what would be a better way to celebrate his daughter than a car parade.

“The two hitting at the same time, you know she has a lot to deal with. Everybody has been locked up, its a beautiful day and people are looking for a reason to come out. The community just the outpouring is overwhelming, so many people looking to be apart of it.” said Tom Jasiewicz.

“I cant believe this is all happening. I have been going through treatment and then the coronavirus came, I knew I couldn’t have a party.” said Jackie Jasiewicz.

Members of the community decorated their cars with balloons, streamers, with tons of pink to honor Jackie.

