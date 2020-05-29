New York governor issues executive order allowing businesses to deny customers without masks

NEW YORK (AP) —Business owners in New York will be able to deny entry to people not wearing masks or face coverings, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

The promised executive order from Cuomo comes as restrictions on shops are beginning to loosen around the state, though not yet in New York City.

“We’re giving the store owners the right to say, ‘If you’re not wearing a mask, you can’t come in.’” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “That store owner has a right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store.”

Cuomo said his new order will reduce conflicts between shop owners and customers who refuse to cover their faces.

The immediate effect of the order is unclear. Many stores already require patrons to wear masks.

Face coverings are already required in New York when people are out in public and near others.

