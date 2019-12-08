New York tradition unlike any other: Keg tree lighting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Christmas tree like no other… the Genesee Brewery’s “Keg Tree” in Rochester, New York.

For the seventh year in a row, the brewery has constructed a holiday spectacle. From 50 spectators in its first year to more than 6,000 in 2018, it’s truly become a local sensation, and staple.

“It’s great that they embraced it here. Never in a million years, we thought that would happen,” said Mike Gaesser, Genesee director of packaging innovation and unofficial Head Keg Tree Elf.

This year’s tree is about the same as last years — 530 empty half barrels kegs, stacked up 12 levels to 27 feet high, with some 25,000 lights upon it. It took about 400 man-hours to complete the Keg Tree, and that hard work will pay off for Friday night’s event.

The brewery partnered with the City of Rochester on a “Bring Christmas Downtown Coat Drive” and guests at the Keg Tree lighting event were encouraged to bring coats and gloves to benefit the less fortunate in the community.