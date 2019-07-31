Newborn baby abandoned on porch during heat wave

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP/WFLA) — Police say an “hours-old” newborn baby girl found on a porch near Philadelphia was unharmed and the parents are being sought.

Upper Darby police said the infant was found abandoned at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. NBC Philadelphia reports temperatures reached the mid-90s in the area by the afternoon.

The child was taken to Delaware County Hospital and reported “doing OK.” Police were asking for help locating the parents.

Terrell Phillips told WPVI-TV that the baby was wrapped in a little white blanket on the porch. He said he picked her up and saw that the newborn “still had the umbilical cord.”

Police noted that under the Newborn Protection Act (Safe Haven) a child may be left in the care of a hospital or police officer without criminal liability, as long as the child is no older than 28 days and is unharmed.