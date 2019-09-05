News reporter stranded for days rescued from Abaco Island

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Miami news reporter and her photographer were stranded for days on Marsh Harbour after Hurricane Dorian devastated the area.

News reporter Jenise Fernandez from our ABC News sister station WPLG-TV was rescued Wednesday afternoon, after a helicopter evacuated her and her photographer from Abaco island.

Fernandez was sent to cover the storm, but ended up becoming the story when she lost communication with her news station in Miami. She spoke with 8News anchor Constance Jones over the phone about the nightmarish conditions.

Fernandez said, ”We had to hold on to the door, it kept opening up! We had to hold on to it because if the door opened, the storm would have come into the fitness center.”

The news crew went into survival mode, searching for higher ground. Fernandez says that’s when things got worse. She said, “That’s when we saw roofs ripped off buildings like paper in the air. The wind picked up the cars like they were toys.”

Fernandez had a satellite phone but it still took several hours to connect with the outside world.

She was later rescued by a helicopter, charted by her station.

She says she’s thankful she survived.