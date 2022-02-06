NFL player Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas

NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara was taken into custody Sunday on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

At approximately 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Metro police responded to a local hospital where a victim was reporting being battered at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police later identified the suspect in the battery as Kamara, and arrested him without incident. He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Kamara was in Las Vegas to play at Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

