Nike closes HQ for cleaning in concern over virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After news broke that the first presumptive case of the coronavirus in Oregon was from a Washington County resident, Nike decided to close its headquarters in Beaverton for cleaning.

A Nike spokesperson clarified that while they do not believe any of the employees have been exposed to COVID-19, the campus will be closed for the weekend so its facilities can be sanitized.

Nike released the following statement:

“We aware of the presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lake Oswego. While we have no information indicating any exposure to Nike employees, out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a deep cleaning of campus. All WHQ buildings and facilities, including fitness centers, will be closed over the weekend.”