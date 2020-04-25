Nintendo reveals breach of 160K accounts

CNN — Nintendo revealed on Friday that 160,000 accounts were breached since the beginning of April, by hackers using others’ Nintendo Network IDs without permission.

According to the gaming company, hackers used gamers’ Nintendo network ID to gain access to secured information. A Nintendo Network ID is a unique username and password used mainly with older consoles, such as the Wii and Nintendo 3DS. The company announced users will no longer need to use these IDs to log into their accounts, and that passwords on accounts that may have been breached will be reset.

Hackers were able to see users’ date of birth and email addresses, and access payment services linked to those accounts.

Nintendo says no credit card information was exposed. Customers, however, should check their purchase history for unauthorized transactions.

The company is emailing affected accounts, urging users to change their passwords.

