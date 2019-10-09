1  of  2
Breaking News
Authorities searching for car in water at Watkins Landing Pedestrian struck, killed by GRTC Pulse bus on Broad Street

No more “king” or “queen” at Ohio school

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio high school has elected two female students as its homecoming royalty instead of having a male king and female queen.

Students Abbey Stropes and Trinity Miller were elected to the top spots of Milford High School’s homecoming court at Friday night’s football game. Both girls held scepters instead of wearing crowns.

According to a statement, the eastern Cincinnati suburb’s school will use the term “Homecoming Royalty” instead of king and queen from now on.

The school says they made this change in terminology to ensure every student feels included.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events