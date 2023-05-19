ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder in Dudley, North Carolina, was taken into custody in Schenectady on May 18. Law enforcement agencies believe Danielle Morrisey to be responsible for a shooting incident in Dudley on April 16, during which a female suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for attempted murder in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a felon. Investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and the U.S. Marshals determined that Morrisey fled the state and was hiding in the Capital Region in New York.

Investigators found a residence of interest, conducted surveillance operations, and confirmed Morrisey was living there. Morrisey was taken into custody, transported to the Schenectady Police Department for processing, and presented before a judge. He was remanded as a fugitive from justice and is pending extradition to North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in this case. The NY/NJ RTF is comprised of the Albany Police Department, Colonie Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, Schenectady Police Department, Troy Police Department, Kingston Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service.