ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WIVB) – A 31-year-old North Carolina man is facing felony charges for falsely saying he has coronavirus.
In a Facebook live video that’s been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube, Justin M. Rhodes is seen walking through Walmart saying that he “definitely tested positive” for COVID-19 and showing very little regard for those around him touching items and saying “If I got it, you all got it”.
Police collaborated with local health officials and discovered Rhodes did not have coronavirus. He was arrested for Felony Perpetrating a hoax in a Public Building and Disorderly Conduct.
Rhodes is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Virginia students on track to graduate will receive diploma, VDOE says
- Richmond Flying Squirrels put interactive lessons online
- North Carolina man arrested for coronavirus hoax at Walmart
- MedExpress offering COVID-19 testing
- Carlisle man facing charges for deliberately coughing near elderly citizen wearing medical face mask