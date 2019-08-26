North Carolina man mistaken for burglar in his own home

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC. (WRIC) — A North Carolina man is asking for an apology after Raleigh police handcuffed and detained him after his home security alarm called 911.

Kazeem Oyeneyin said the incident took place on Aug 17. and was the ‘most humiliating experience’ of his life.

“I was counting the seconds because I thought he was going to kill me,” Kazeem Oyeneyin, 31, told ABC News on Saturday of the confrontation with police at his home in Raleigh. “He was shaking the gun. All he has to do is slip and hit that trigger and I’m dead.”

In a statement to Durham ABC station WTVD, Raleigh police said the incident is under investigation and the department is reviewing the officer’s actions.

Oyeneyin said his friend who was staying at him, left his home and triggered the home security alarm.

“I go downstairs. I disengage the alarm. I go back upstairs, I laid down. Twenty minutes later, I just hear these loud noises,” Oyeneyin told ABC News. “So, I come down my steps, I grab my gun because I don’t know who’s in the house.”

Oyeneyin claims police walked him five houses away to a police car in his boxer shorts.

“This was one of the most humiliating experiences of my life,” he said, adding the claim that he doesn’t have a criminal record and has a permit to carry a concealed weapon. “I mean, I felt like my character was defamed. I went outside the other day, the neighbors wouldn’t even wave at me. They don’t know what’s going on. They think I’m a whole criminal over here.”

Oyeneyin told ABC News he is rattled by the incident.

“They’ve got me scared. I ain’t going to lie to you,” Oyeneyin said. “I don’t know how to trust them.”