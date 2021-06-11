North Carolina mom meets 911 operator who helped her through home birth of son

UNION CITY, North Carolina (WRC/ABC) — A North Carolina woman was able to meet the 911 operator who helped her deliver her baby boy.

Samantha Lockhart of Union City woke up one early morning to find that her water broke. She called 911 and the dispatcher, Keri Michaels, helped her through her unexpected home birth.

“It was about 3:30 in the morning, and she called and was very out of breath,” Michaels told “Good Morning America.” “I got the address out of her after a couple of tries because she was having such a hard time speaking. And then she said she was pregnant. And then she proceeded to let out this loud wail. And I knew that she was already in labor, and the child was coming. And a few seconds later, I heard the baby crying.”

Lockhart welcomed her baby Avonte at home with her young children by her side. Her fiancé was at work.

During her delivery, Lockhart said that Michaels was god sent.

“She kept me calm because you know, I was starting to freak and panic and she’s like, okay, like, calm down,” Lockhart said.

Usually, Michaels does not get to meet the people she helps when they call 911. But she just had to meet Lockhart and baby Avonte.