ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police Department is actively searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen Thursday evening.

Investigators say they are looking for 15-year-old Nijal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Nigal Maurice Nelson (15) (Photo Courtesy: Elizabeth City Police Department)

Nelson is described as being 5’8, weighing around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, and a white, red, and blue t-shirt with a cupid angel on the front of the shirt with the words “Stay Low Key.”

If anyone has any information regarding Nelson’s whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.