NY man’s poem inspired by Bernie Sanders’ mitten meme goes viral online

KINGSTON, N.Y. (WTEN) — New Yorker John Haber wrote a poem inspired by the viral Bernie Sanders mitten memes he was seeing on his Facebook feed.

Only a few days after posting it, the poem had garnered more than 14,000 shares.

Haber, of Kingston, was inspired to write the poem after seeing how much unity the memes were creating online after months of negative rhetoric.

“They were laughing at each other’s memes, they were interacting more positively,” he said. “And I thought, ‘This is pretty amazing,’ so I felt like I wanted to say something about that.”

So he did:

You sat there, quite comfy, in your hand-made mittens We all took one look, and were suddenly smitten You unintentionally became a work of art You warmed your hands, and warmed our hearts What you’ve accomplished, no one could dream You united a country under a blanket of memes Just sitting there, you set us on an upturn You gave us what we needed, and we all feel the Bern” John Haber

After reading that Sanders used the proceeds from his own meme merchandise to donate to charity, Haber was inspired.

“Being inspired by Bernie himself, capitalizing on his own memes to support Meals on Wheels, I will follow his example.”

Haber, a pediatric occupational therapist, updated his post to reflect information about his small business, Nogginsland, which he said is “focused on and dedicated to the support, growth and health of our children.”

The business offers tools to help children build fine motor skills through play. Haber’s post provides information on ways to support.