NYPD: Officer shot, injured in ‘attempted assassination’

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City’s police commissioner says an officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx in “an assassination attempt.”

Commissioner Dermot Shea says two uniformed officers were sitting in a police van on Saturday night when a man engaged them in conversation and then pulled out a gun “without provocation.”

The man fired multiple shots, striking one officer in the chin and neck. Shea says the officer is “lucky to be alive” and is expected to make a full recovery.

The commissioner indicated that no one was in custody, but said police had a description of the shooter.