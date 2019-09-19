Obama says presidents shouldn’t watch TV

Former President Barack Obama has some advice for the man in the Oval Office.

He was giving an interview at a technology conference in San Francisco on Wednesday when he made the remarks.

Obama said presidents shouldn’t watch TV or read social media — because it quote “clouds your judgement.”

He added that presidents shouldn’t become concerned with outside signals that can “sway your decision-making in an unhealthy way.”

While Obama didn’t name President Trump when he made the comments, Obama’s successor is a prolific viewer of cable news and a frequent tweeter.