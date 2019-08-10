Officials: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The retail titan behind Victoria’s Secret says the financier Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated “vast sums” of his fortune while managing his personal finances. Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner said in a letter Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 that he recovered “some of the funds” but severed ties with Epstein in 2007 as sexual abuse allegations first surfaced against him in Florida. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

(WRIC/ABC) — Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide overnight at a federal lockup, officials say.

Three law enforcement officials told ABC News that Epstein died by suicide in his Lower Manhattan jail cell Saturday morning.

A couple of weeks ago Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted, sources told ABC News.

He had been on suicide watch since the July 23 incident.

Epstein, 66, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.