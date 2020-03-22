1  of  33
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Antioch Baptist Church - Sandston Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Fair Haven Church Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools Tabernacle Baptist Church - Chesterfield The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Ohio distillery now makes hand sanitizer

U.S. & World

The business was approached by the FDA to make it

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local distillery is now producing hand sanitizer.

Candella Micro Distillery LLC in Boardman typically bottles alcohol products, but now the company is making hand sanitizer.

The business was approached by the FDA to make it.

To make the hand sanitizer, they are following guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

Some businesses are buying it by the gallon or bottles in bulk, but they’re running into problems just like anyone else.

“We’re starting to find problems just like everybody else sourcing product to make it. Sourcing the bottles, you wouldn’t think little bottles would be hard to get, but with all this going on, everybody’s trying to get into the business,” said owner William Candella.

First responders, health care workers and older adults can get a free small bottle of hand sanitizer at the distillery.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events