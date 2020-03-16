1  of  30
Closings & Delays
Amelia Baptist Church Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Circuit Court Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Prince George County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Ohio jail releases hundreds of inmates due to coronavirus concerns

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Cuyahoga County Jail in Ohio. (Credit: WJW)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hundreds of inmates were released from the Cuyahoga County jail in Ohio Saturday morning due to coronavirus concerns.

Cuyahoga County Court judges are concerned about COVID-19 spreading through the jail.

Judges held a special Saturday morning session to settle cases with guilty pleas, release inmates, send them to prison or release them on house arrest.

Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan said earlier this week that inmates are already in poor health and it wouldn’t take much for the coronavirus to spread wildly behind bars.

Sheehan also said almost any kind of inmate was considered.

“You gotta remember, the goal of this is to protect the community and the safety of the inmates. If someone’s a serious violent person, well, we’re using our discretion to make sure the community’s safe also,” he said.

Sheehan also said the jail may need empty space if some inmates have to be quarantined because of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events