Ohio man goes from prison to PhD

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — An Ohio man has turned his life around — from crime to a PhD.

“My children were rallying behind me ‘hey dad, you’ve got homework to do and I would sit down to do homework when they would do homework, so it became a family thing,” Dr. Victor Coleman Jr. said.

Coleman Jr. has had an interesting journey.

Coleman said he used to enjoy getting into fights and causing trouble.

But in 2008, inspired by then-president Barack Obama, Coleman decided to enroll in college.

“You don’t own the color red or blue, you don’t own the streets you live on, you own you, your name and your last name. make that into a brand and make it something great. Be bigger than who I was,” he said.

It took 11 years to achieve, but he now has a PhD.

Coleman now wants to help inspire others to strive for more in life.