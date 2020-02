CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) — An Ohio woman who is battling cancer got a special message of hope from her daughter.

The woman’s daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, ‘Mom, be brave’ in some newly-fallen snow.

Schamback is a physician from Guatemala and said she had never even seen snow before. She was inspired to write the message to lift her mom’s spirits.

A beautiful message was left at our main campus today.

To the person who wrote it, you've touched our hearts. ❤️#MomBeBrave pic.twitter.com/doY9x6QcAz — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) February 14, 2020

Schambach was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like ‘somebody else cares.’