Ohio woman faces charges after reportedly trying to euthanize dogs with insulin injections

NAVARRE, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio woman faces charges after admitting to injecting her two dogs with insulin in an attempt to euthanize them.

According to police reports, authorities were called to Village Clean Laundromat Sept. 8. The caller said a woman there was “acting off” and talking about self-euthanizing her dogs.

When officers arrived, Tisha Lynn, 44, said her two dogs had gotten into a fight with another dog in the trailer park where she lives.

She said due to physical harm to the other dog, the manager of the park told her she would have to euthanize her dogs within 24 hours and provide photographic evidence.

Lynn said she didn’t have the money to pay for the dogs to be euthanized so she searched the internet for methods to euthanize them at home.

She told police she decided the best course of action was to inject them with insulin, which she had done earlier that night.

Police went with her to her home to check on the dogs. At the time, police said they seemed to be behaving normally, and the Stark County Humane Society was called to pick them up.

One of the dogs began to convulse after being secured in the humane society’s van; it later died.

Lynn faces charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals. Her arraignment is scheduled for Monday morning.