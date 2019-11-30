Oklahoma police chief says officer given Starbucks order with ‘PIG’ written on it

The Police Chief of the Kiefer, Oklahoma police department said in a Facebook post that one of his officers was picking up an order at a local Starbucks and there was a derogatory term printed on the label. (courtesy of CNN)

An officer in Oklahoma went to a local Starbucks and picked up a coffee order on Thanksgiving to find the word “PIG” printed on the label of the cup, according to a Facebook post from Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara.

Chief O’Mara said the officer was picking up the coffee for dispatchers working on Thanksgiving.

“What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” O’Mara wrote in his Facebook post.

According to CNN, Starbucks apologized to the officer and has suspended the worker as the company investigates.

LATEST HEADLINES: