RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you have a farm and a hard-working canine who helps you keep it running smoothly, the Virginia Farm Bureau wants to help recognize them, but time is running out.

Today is the last day to nominate your farm dog for 2023 Farm Dog of the Year. The contest is sponsored by Purina and is in its fifth year.

The Farm Dog of the Year will win a year’s supply of Purina dog food and $5,000 in prize money. Up to four regional runners-up will receive $1,000 in prize money.

The dogs are judged by a panel selected by the American Farm Bureau Federation. Dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to apply, the application for the Virginia Farm Bureau can be found here.

The application includes written responses to questions, at least one photo and an optional video clip. The application can be found here and information about past Farm Dogs of the Year can be found here.