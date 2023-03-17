BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVNS) — One person is dead and 7 others are injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Bluefield.

According to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, a four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue in Bluefield, Mercer County.

Chief Dillow confirmed one man was pronounced dead on the scene, one woman was airlifted to Roanoke, Virginia, and six others were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the male victim is not being released at this time.

Dispatchers confirmed to 59News that the call came in at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Bluefield Police Department, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Bluefield Fire Department, and Tazewell EMS all responded.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.