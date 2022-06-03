EL PASO, Texas (WRIC) — Authorities found 70 missing children in three weeks during a multi-agency effort known as “Operation Lost Souls,” including some who were victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse.

The operation, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso and the Texas Department of Public Safety with the help of several other agencies, started at the end of April through mid-May in West Texas.

The children range in age from 10 to 17, according to HSI. Most of them were located in West Texas, with authorities finding some in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Colorado and Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization,” HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho said in a statement. “In this case, we are looking out for our children – our community’s most precious resource.”

HSI said in a release that many of the children were runaways and that the agencies involved have provided counseling and victim services to the children and their families.

Operation Lost Souls brought out new leads that are currently under investigation, according to HSI. The FBI, El Paso police, U.S. Marshals Service and many more agencies assisted in the three-week operation.

“HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice,” Cho continued.

If you have information about a human trafficking victim, or information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.