Orange County assistant girls basketball coach killed in Calabasas helicopter crash

Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ORANGE COUNTY, Ca. (CNN) — Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach at a private elementary school in Orange County, has been identified as one of the passengers who died in a helicopter crash Sunday along with Kobe Bryant.

Mauser was an assistant coach at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California.

“My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much,” Matt Mauser, her husband, wrote on his Facebook page.

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley tweeted Sunday that Christina Mauser’s death has caused “so much pain for so many local families.”