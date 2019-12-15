Organization pays off fallen Ohio deputy’s mortgage

(WLWT) — An organization known for helping families of fallen first responders is making a big difference in the lives of fallen Clermont County Detective Bill Brewer’s loved ones.

Brewer was shot and killed earlier this year in the line of duty during a standoff in Pierce Township.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid Brewer’s mortgage in full, according to WLWT.

Brewer was a 20-year veteran of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. He is survived by his wife and 8-year-old son.

When she was told about the mortgage payoff, Brewer’s wife, Jamie, said she was overcome with emotion.

“It’s truly an honor to be chosen by this amazing foundation. Braxton and I have been blessed by so many, and we are so thankful for everything. We continue to be amazed by the outpouring of love and support from the community and beyond. Our hearts are forever broken, as Bill is no longer here with us. We are forever proud that the world knows just how special Bill truly was,” Jamie said.

It was the 13th home the organization has paid off or given away in the foundation’s Season of Hope.