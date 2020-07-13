Breaking News
Outer Banks island ravaged by storms and virus restrictions

By BEN FINLEY Associated Press

A house is being raised on Ocracoke Island in Ocracoke, N.C., Thursday, June 25, 2020. The secluded travel destination was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian in September and then hit with coronavirus-related travel restrictions in the spring. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — A secluded tourist destination on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is having an extremely tough year. Ocracoke Island is recovering from Hurricane Dorian in 2019, the most damaging storm in its recorded history, and the near-economic paralysis wrought by one of the world’s worst pandemics.

A little more than half of the island’s businesses have reopened since the hurricane struck and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Their owners are hoping to recoup some of their losses as tourists return, albeit in smaller than usual numbers.

They don’t have much time: The hurricane season is expected to heat up again here in August.  

