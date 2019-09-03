Outer Banks SPCA urges people to foster animals due to flooding concerns during Dorian

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — The Outer Banks SPCA urged people Monday to help “get out as many animals” as they can from the shelter and into foster homes before Wednesday morning. This comes amid fears of the damage that Hurricane Dorian may bring to the area.

The request was shared on the Facebook page for the Outer Banks SPCA.

“Hurricane Dorian is on its way. We need to get out as many animals as we can into Foster homes BEFORE WEDNESDAY morning. If you decide to evacuate, please take your Foster baby (and your own animals!) with you,” the post read. “Once the storm passes and you return, you can return the fosters to the shelter.”

The post continues by saying that the facility typically floods during a rain storm and pleads with people who are able to open their home to “one or more of these shelter babies at least for a few days.”

If you know anyone willing to help, you can call 252-475-5620.

