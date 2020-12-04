Over two dozen people rescued from Houston home in possible smuggling case, police say

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) – A man seen running down the street in his underwear led officers to a suspected human smuggling operation where over two dozen people were being held in a southwest Houston home, police said Thursday.
The man was yelling that he had been kidnapped and that thirty more people were being held hostage inside the house, police said.
Officers said they rescued approximately 25 males and 1 female from the home.
Houston police are now working with the Department of Homeland Security on the case.
A Fort Bend school opened a gym to house the victims so they could get out of the cold, police said.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- More people are falling victim to a rise in a specific type of crime: carjackings.
- A man seen running down the street in his underwear led officers to a suspected human smuggling operation where over two dozen people were being held in a southwest Houston home, police said Thursday.
- A fugitive subject wanted out of Richmond for two counts of involuntary manslaughter was taken into custody by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
- CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are seeking three suspects who robbed the 7-Eleven at 2320 W. Hundred Road early Friday morning. The clerk suffered minor injuries during the incident after a struggle with one of the suspects. Police said it started when two suspects entered the store and split up at approximately 2:49 […]
- According to police, a 20-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a Petersburg woman is now in custody.
- Charges are pending against a firearm owner after the weapon was accidentally brought to a Stafford County school by a 5-year-old student.
- A person was taken to the hospital tonight with non-life threatening injuries after a robber struck them with a baseball bat.
- A Missouri man has been charged with murder in the Thanksgiving Day stabbing of a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby.
- The Richmond Police Department has arrested a juvenile male in his late teens for the homicide of Ricky G. Seldon.
- Reported hate crimes in the U.S. in 2019 reached their highest level since 2008, according to data released in November by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). But in Central Virginia, the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, and Henrico County are experiencing varying trends in the same data.