RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Papa John’s is hiring! The pizza chain is looking to hire 20,000 workers to help with deliveries and daily store operations.

Papa John’s said they are committed to serving the community during this public health crisis. If you apply for a job, you could interview the same day and start immediately.

In light of coronavirus, the pizza chain is implementing “no contact delivery services,” — limited interaction and online payment.

To apply for a job click here.